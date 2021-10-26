Harry Paton insists confidence is still in Ross County camp despite winless run

Ross County midfielder Harry Paton’s confidence is unshaken by their long wait for a win.

County have yet to record a cinch Premiership victory this season ahead of the final match of their first round of fixtures, at Dundee on Wednesday night.

County have suffered 3-2 home defeats in each of their last two matches and Paton will hold on to the fact they are creating chances and scoring goals.

“We were disappointed after the last game against Livingston but we know we performed really well and we are looking forward to playing again and getting that win,” the Canadian told County’s media team.

“We have been playing some great football, going forward, creating so many chances, overloading the wings and getting balls in the box and getting shots off.

“We just need to tighten up that back line and defend as a team. We are scoring goals, we just need to see games through and get the three points we need.

“We have been working hard through the week, video, out on training, how to break them down. We just have to stick to the game plan and things will take care of themselves.”