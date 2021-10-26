Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Grimshaw’s return from illness exceeded Motherwell player’s expectations

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 6:41 pm
Motherwell’s Liam Grimshaw (PA)
Motherwell midfielder Liam Grimshaw admits his return from illness has exceeded his expectations.

Grimshaw was out for seven months with glandular fever but got back in the team quicker than expected following an injury to right-back Stephen O’Donnell.

He retained his place, but back in his old position of midfield, and has become a regular starter.

“After having all that time out last year, it was just important to get back healthy and anything else was a bonus,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership contest with St Mirren.

“I have managed to get in the team and stay in the team so it’s been good.”

Grimshaw has had to prove his fitness to perform in Graham Alexander’s three-man midfield.

“There’s a lot of running,” he said. “It probably suits my game so I have enjoyed it playing back in midfield. I am just trying to improve every week.”

Well are looking to bounce back from a hat-trick of defeats.

“It’s a big game,” Grinshaw said. “St Mirren are just below us and if we can get a win, great. We have had a couple of bad results recently but we have been in every game. It’s just small margins.”

