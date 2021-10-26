Shaun Byrne blow for Dundee By Press Association October 26, 2021, 6:47 pm Shaun Byrne is facing a stint on the sidelines (David Young/PA) Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne will miss the cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. Byrne faces six to 12 weeks out with a knee injury but does not require an operation. Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.County could have right-back Connor Randall back in their squad after his ankle problem.On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is still not ready following his foot injury. The Dingwall club have no fresh injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for Hearts clash Cammy Kerr hoping Dundee can maintain momentum against Ross County Joseph Hungbo remains convinced Ross County are on right track despite 10-match winless run Malky Mackay says Ross County still have 84 points to play for in bid to move off Premiership’s bottom spot