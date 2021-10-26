Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Buse goal helps Wealdstone stun Grimsby

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 9:53 pm
Grimsby were stunned by Wealdstone (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Grimsby were stunned by Wealdstone (Isaac Parkin/PA).

Matt Buse’s first-half goal saw Wealdstone upset National League leaders Grimsby with a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale.

Buse got the only goal on the half-hour mark after Grimsby could only half-clear a corner, firing through a crowded box.

The hosts had already missed a penalty, with Joshua Umerah striking straight at James McKeown after Buse was fouled by Luke Waterfall in the box.

Grimsby pushed for a leveller with Waterfall seeing one cleared off the line by Nikola Tavares 11 minutes into the second half.

But Wealdstone hung on through a tense finale to collect their third win of the season and move further away from the drop zone, while Grimsby saw their advantage at the top cut to one point over Chesterfield.

