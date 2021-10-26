Matt Buse goal helps Wealdstone stun Grimsby

Matt Buse’s first-half goal saw Wealdstone upset National League leaders Grimsby with a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale.

Buse got the only goal on the half-hour mark after Grimsby could only half-clear a corner, firing through a crowded box.

The hosts had already missed a penalty, with Joshua Umerah striking straight at James McKeown after Buse was fouled by Luke Waterfall in the box.

Grimsby pushed for a leveller with Waterfall seeing one cleared off the line by Nikola Tavares 11 minutes into the second half.

But Wealdstone hung on through a tense finale to collect their third win of the season and move further away from the drop zone, while Grimsby saw their advantage at the top cut to one point over Chesterfield.