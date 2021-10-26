Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rob Milsom stars as Sutton beat 10-man Colchester

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 9:55 pm
Rob Milsom was on target for Sutton (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rob Milsom was on target for Sutton (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sutton moved up to sixth in League Two with a deserved 3-1 win at 10-man Colchester.

Colchester took a second-minute lead through Freddie Sears, who controlled Charlie Daniels’ cross in the area before firing home a low shot.

But Sutton levelled after 12 minutes when David Ajiboye beat Daniels to score at the far post following skipper Rob Milsom’s deep cross.

Things took a real turn for the worse for Colchester when they fell behind and went down to 10 men.

Isaac Olaofe prodded the ball towards goal after goalkeeper Shamal George had dropped a corner and Samson Tovide was adjudged to have deliberately handled on the goal-line and sent off by referee Bobby Madley, with Milsom converting the resultant penalty.

Omar Bugiel almost added to Sutton’s lead in first-half stoppage-time with a low shot that sailed just wide.

But the visitors wrapped up victory in the 61st minute through Ben Goodliffe, whose glancing header from Milsom’s free-kick into the area flew in.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal