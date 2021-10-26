Maidenhead defeat 10-man Wrexham in front of Welsh side’s Holywood owners

Josh Kelly’s second-half goal helped Maidenhead beat 10-man Wrexham 3-2 at York Road.

Wrexham’s Hollywood star owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were also in attendance watching their side for the first time.

Maidenhead scored two goals in two minutes to take a firm grip on the game.

Kane Ferdinand struck first for the Magpies in the 20th minute, heading home at the near post before Jay Mingi doubled the lead minutes later.

Bryce Hosannah was then shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mingi reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Wrexham pulled a goal back just before half-time through Paul Mullin who netted his seventh of the season.

Jordan Davies levelled the scores in the 57th minute for Wrexham.

Kelly restored Maidenhead’s lead, tucking the ball into the bottom right corner with 15 minutes remaining to seal the win for the home side.