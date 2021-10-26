Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maidenhead defeat 10-man Wrexham in front of Welsh side’s Holywood owners

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 9:57 pm
Maidenhead beat Wrexham (PA)
Josh Kelly’s second-half goal helped Maidenhead beat 10-man Wrexham 3-2 at York Road.

Wrexham’s Hollywood star owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were also in attendance watching their side for the first time.

Maidenhead scored two goals in two minutes to take a firm grip on the game.

Kane Ferdinand struck first for the Magpies in the 20th minute, heading home at the near post before Jay Mingi doubled the lead minutes later.

Bryce Hosannah was then shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mingi reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Wrexham pulled a goal back just before half-time through Paul Mullin who netted his seventh of the season.

Jordan Davies levelled the scores in the 57th minute for Wrexham.

Kelly restored Maidenhead’s lead, tucking the ball into the bottom right corner with 15 minutes remaining to seal the win for the home side.

