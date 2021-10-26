Partick Thistle held by Morton By Press Association October 26, 2021, 9:57 pm Jack Hamilton was in fine form for Morton (Jeff Holmes/PA) Partick Thistle missed the chance to climb into the Scottish Championship’s play-off places after being held to a goalless draw at Morton. Striker Zak Rudden saw an early effort saved, but clear-cut chances were few and far between until Morton midfielder Jaakko Oksanen’s header was tipped over. Both sides’ defences remained on top throughout the second half. Morton’s Cameron Blues fired just off target and home goalkeeper Jack Hamilton kept out Brian Graham’s effort at full stretch. Partick Thistle’s Ross MacIver and Kevin Holt went close to snatching all three points in the closing stages, but both were denied by Hamilton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Freak free-kick hands Arbroath win as Caley Thistle slide from top of Championship Scottish Cup third round draw: Home ties for Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers and Banks o’ Dee Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams earns Dunfermline point Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South