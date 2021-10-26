Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Late Brad Spencer goal denies Dunfermline a first win of the season

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 9:57 pm
Dunfermline drew 1-1 with Raith at East End Park (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Dunfermline drew 1-1 with Raith at East End Park (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Dunfermline were denied their first win of the cinch Championship season by Raith, as an 88th-minute Brad Spencer strike ensured a 1-1 draw at East End Park.

It proved to be a tight first-half affair with the only shot on target of the period coming through the visitors’ Aidan Connolly, who saw his effort from the edge of the area saved by Owain Fon Williams.

The home side hit the front five minutes after half-time when Dom Thomas fired into the top right hand corner from outside the box.

The Kirkcaldy side equalised with two minutes to go to snatch Dunfermline’s first win of the season away from them. Spencer’s effort from outside the area found the bottom left corner to ensure a share of the spoils.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal