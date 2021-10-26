Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solihull unbeaten in four games after they come from behind to win at Altrincham

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 10:01 pm
Solihull came from a goal down to beat Altrincham 2-1 (Nick Potts/PA)
Solihull came from a goal down to beat Altrincham 2-1 (Nick Potts/PA)

Solihull came from behind to beat Altrincham 2-1 at the J. Davidson Stadium.

Altrincham went 1-0 up in the 15th minute when Barry Baggley produced a first-time finish to score on his debut following his loan move from Fleetwood.

The home side were caught cold less than a minute into the second half as Solihull equalised with Justin Donawa’s first goal of the season.

And the visitors won it on 72 minutes when substitute Joe Sbarra played a one-two with Callum Maycock before slotting past goalkeeper Matthew Gould.

The resuilt means Solihull, who are unbeaten in four, are in the play-off spots while Altrincham sit in ninth.

