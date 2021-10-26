Solihull unbeaten in four games after they come from behind to win at Altrincham

Solihull came from behind to beat Altrincham 2-1 at the J. Davidson Stadium.

Altrincham went 1-0 up in the 15th minute when Barry Baggley produced a first-time finish to score on his debut following his loan move from Fleetwood.

The home side were caught cold less than a minute into the second half as Solihull equalised with Justin Donawa’s first goal of the season.

And the visitors won it on 72 minutes when substitute Joe Sbarra played a one-two with Callum Maycock before slotting past goalkeeper Matthew Gould.

The resuilt means Solihull, who are unbeaten in four, are in the play-off spots while Altrincham sit in ninth.