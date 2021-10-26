Solihull unbeaten in four games after they come from behind to win at Altrincham By Press Association October 26, 2021, 10:01 pm Solihull came from a goal down to beat Altrincham 2-1 (Nick Potts/PA) Solihull came from behind to beat Altrincham 2-1 at the J. Davidson Stadium. Altrincham went 1-0 up in the 15th minute when Barry Baggley produced a first-time finish to score on his debut following his loan move from Fleetwood. The home side were caught cold less than a minute into the second half as Solihull equalised with Justin Donawa’s first goal of the season. And the visitors won it on 72 minutes when substitute Joe Sbarra played a one-two with Callum Maycock before slotting past goalkeeper Matthew Gould. The resuilt means Solihull, who are unbeaten in four, are in the play-off spots while Altrincham sit in ninth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal From Scottish titles to win over France – Walter Smith’s greatest games Alfredo Morelos nets 100th Rangers goal in come-from-behind win at St Mirren Caley Jags target sixth straight home win after striking back to hold 10-man Raith Rovers Forest Green come from behind to beat Salford