Yeovil end winless run with home success against Woking

Charlie Wakefield and Tom Knowles struck early in either half as Yeovil snapped a six-game winless run by beating Woking 2-0 in the National League.

Winger Wakefield fired the Glovers into an early lead after Knowles had burst clear from a throw-in and provided an inch-perfect cross to the far post.

Knowles forced a decent save from Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross, who also denied Jordan Barnett before half-time.

The Somerset side doubled their lead three minutes after the restart when Knowles converted unopposed at the far post and Woking, who slipped to a third straight league defeat, were unable to muster a response.