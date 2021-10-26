Scott Boden’s early goal seals victory for Boreham Wood against King’s Lynn

An early goal from Scott Boden was the difference as Boreham Wood beat King’s Lynn 1-0 in the Vanarama National League.

The win sees the Wood third in the table while King’s Lynn still remain one place above the relegation zone.

Boden opened the scoring for Boreham in the seventh minute, tapping home a cross from Tyrone Marsh.

Paul Jones was then called into action for King’s Lynn to deny Marsh who was through on goal.

Lynn had some chances and came close after a defensive miscommunication in the Boreham backline.

The hosts continued to press but Boreham came close when a number of shots were blocked by the Lynn defence, with Marsh going close again only to see his strike saved.

Taye Ashby-Hammond made a low save to deny the hosts and seal the three points.