Barnet win at Stockport as both sides finish with 10 men

Barnet beat Stockport 2-1 in the National League as both sides were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Macauley Southam-Hales was sent off for the hosts before Barnet’s Jordan Thomas was given his marching orders eight minutes later.

Barnet broke the deadlock after 21 minutes when Joe Widdowson headed home Kian Flanagan’s cross.

The Hatters equalised five minutes from half-time when Oliver Crankshaw blasted the ball into the top corner.

Stockport nearly had another goal at the start of the second half when Ben Whitfield tried to lob the Barnet goalkeeper, but defender Reiss Greenidge was able to clear the ball off the line.

The visitors took the lead in the 51st minute when Harry Taylor nodded Flanagan’s cross to Greenidge who found the net.

Southam-Hales was sent off for Stockport in the 72nd minute after a late challenge on Widdowson.

The Bees then had Thomas sent off just eight minutes later for bringing down Scott Quigley, who was clean through on goal.