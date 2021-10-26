Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chelsea win shoot-out to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 10:17 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 10:25 pm
Chelsea celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea needed penalties to advance in the Carabao Cup for a second consecutive round as they edged past Southampton with a 4-3 shoot-out victory at Stamford Bridge following a 1-1 draw.

Reece James again provided the decisive kick, just as he did against Aston Villa in the previous round, with Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone missing for the Saints.

Kai Havertz headed Chelsea into the lead seconds before half-time, guiding a header into the bottom corner from a corner.

But Southampton would force spot-kicks when Che Adams fired in on the rebound after Kyle Walker-Peters’ effort was saved by the legs of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Across London, Calum Chambers scored his first goal in more than two years before Eddie Nketiah punished his former club to send Arsenal into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Leeds.

Chambers scored with his first touch of the night after coming off the bench to replace the injured Benjamin White 10 minutes into the second half.

And former Leeds loanee made sure of the Gunners’ place in the quarter-finals when he punished a mistake from Liam Cooper, whose defensive header never had the power to reach Illan Meslier.

Instead Nketiah skipped through, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper before watching his scuffed finish tuck just inside the post as Leeds defenders scrambled to get back.

The result means Arsenal have now won six of their last eight in all competitions, and are unbeaten since August.

It also went to penalties at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where League One Sunderland dumped out QPR with a 3-1 shoot-out victory after a goalless draw.

Charlie Austin thought he had scored a late winner to send QPR into the last eight for the first time since 1988.

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Sunderland’s players celebrate after victory in the penalty shoot-out (Adam Davy)

But a tight offside call went against the home side, and Austin’s misery continued when his spot-kick – the first of the shoot-out – was saved by Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge.

He was not the only culprit, though, with Ilias Chair and Yoann Barbet failing to find the target from the spot as QPR went out to League One opposition for a fourth year in a row.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]