Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Andy Ryan scores as Hamilton beat Queen of the South to move up to seventh

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 10:23 pm
Hamilton beat Queen of the South at New Douglas Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hamilton beat Queen of the South at New Douglas Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Substitute Andy Ryan scored as Hamilton beat Queen of the South 1-0.

The Accies earned their second win in five games to swap places with Queens and rise to seventh in the Scottish Championship.

Lewis Smith had an opportunity for the hosts early in the game, but Queen of the South goalkeeper Sol Brynn pulled off a good save.

Hamilton had the chance to go in front on the half-hour mark but Josh Mullin fired over the bar from close range.

Accies went close again in the second half when Mihai Popescu had a headed effort cleared off the line.

The visitors had a chance when Willie Gibson set up Ally Roy but his shot was blocked.

Ryan got the winning goal in the 75th minute, slotting home from close range after Mullin’s initial shot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal