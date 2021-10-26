Weymouth end run of eight league games without a win with victory at Aldershot

Weymouth picked up their first league win in nine games with a 2-0 victory over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

The visitors took the lead on nine minutes when Tom Bearwish’s curling strike was kept out by Mitch Walker before Ben Thomson headed home.

The Shots tried to respond in the second half as Mikael Ndjoli’s effort was saved by Ross Fitzsimons.

Weymouth doubled their advantage on the hour mark through Josh Leslie, who tapped home for his third of the season following a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

The defeat for Aldershot means they remain in the relegation zone while Weymouth stay in 19th.