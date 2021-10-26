Kabongo Tshimanga ensures Chesterfield keep pressure on leaders Grimsby

Kabongo Tshimanga’s goal helped Chesterfield make it three National League wins on the spin with a 1-0 victory over Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium.

After some great first-half pressure, the Spireites hit the front in the 34th minute when Stefan Payne made his way down the by-line before squaring the ball for Tshimanga to prod home.

The visitors came close to an equaliser on the hour mark as Andrew Boyce’s header was deflected out for a corner.

The win ensured Chesterfield made it nine games unbeaten at home as they closed the gap on leaders Grimsby to one point.