Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jay Rodriguez looks forward to seeing a class act on home turf

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 10:31 pm
Jay Rodriguez believes Harry Kane is the best striker in the country at the moment as Burnley prepare to host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jay Rodriguez believes Harry Kane is the best striker in the country at the moment as Burnley prepare to host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jay Rodriguez believes Harry Kane is the best striker in the country at the moment as Burnley prepare to host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Burnley forward has had limited opportunities this season, and has yet to score a Premier League goal with his last two appearances coming off the bench.

Kane has eight goals for Tottenham already this season, and earned the praise of his countryman.

“I feel he is (the best in the country),” said Rodriguez, who was once linked with the England squad.

“I feel like he’s got everything as a striker. As a character, as a person obviously I don’t know him but what you see of him is level-headed but also ruthless in everything he does on the pitch.

“He can finish any type of finish and he’s world class and I think definitely the best striker.

“So it’s always good to go against these types of players and it’s good to say that.”

The Clarets are still without a victory in the Premier League after nine matches and have dropped 11 points from winning positions this season.

The goals have been more forthcoming in the cup with a 4-1 win over Rochdale in the previous round, in which Rodriguez scored all four in the second half.

Although Burnley needed penalties to beat Newcastle in the second round after a goalless stalemate, Rodriguez believes victory against Tottenham could kickstart a run of form for the Clarets.

“Definitely, a game is a game. To get that winning mentality you need to win so for us if you do go and win it’s definitely going to go into the next game,” the Burnley forward said.

“We’re not far from it, we’ve had some great performances just have been unlucky enough not to win but I’m sure that win is definitely around the corner, hopefully.

“Every time we step out onto the pitch we’re aiming to win and as soon as that first win comes, hopefully there will be many more to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal