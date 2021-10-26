Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank urges his players to carry on doing things their way

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 10:33 pm
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has faith his squad can produce a performance on a cold Wednesday night in Stoke (Tim Goode/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank feels his side must not lose belief they are doing things the right way in aiming to continue to punch above their weight in the Premier League.

The Bees head to Sky Bet Championship side Stoke in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night out to avoid a third straight defeat following Sunday’s home loss against Leicester.

It has so far been a fine start to a first campaign back in the top flight for 74 years, which opened with a memorable home victory over Arsenal.

Frank, though, knows that promise can quickly unravel should the players let doubt creep in over carrying on with the process which has brought them this far.

“We need to be brave, of course. I believe honestly the more brave you are, the better chance you have of winning or achieving something,” Frank said.

“It is easier said than done, because sometimes you can get a little bit in doubt.

“But I think it is important to try to constantly reinforce confidence into the players and keep trying, then every time it goes well, reinforce that again.

“But we need to be brave – and that is in everything, not just in going forward, but also in wanting the ball, keeping a high line, or pressing high. That is important.”

As a Sky Bet Championship side, Brentford reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals last season, losing at Tottenham.

This time around, though, they head to the bet365 Stadium as a Premier League club looking to avoid an upset.

Frank feels whatever side he sends out will have the needed mindset to produce the goods on a cold Wednesday night in Stoke.

“I have no doubt we can go out and put a performance in,” the Brentford boss said.

“I don’t think we are the big Premier League team swaggering into town, but I know how difficult it is to play against Stoke.

“The last two times I went to play against Stoke (in the Championship), we lost.

“It is going to be difficult and the difference between the two teams is small.”

Frank added: “I hope we can put in another good performance out there and I believe in winning because if you keep winning, great things happen.”

