Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Job done for Matt Gray as Sutton beat Colchester

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 10:57 pm
Matt Gray’s side are sixth in the table (Aaron Chown/PA)
Matt Gray’s side are sixth in the table (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sutton manager Matt Gray was pleased to see his players get the “job done” after they won 3-1 at 10-man Colchester to move up to sixth in League Two.

Colchester took a second-minute lead through Freddie Sears, but Sutton levelled after 12 minutes when David Ajiboye scored at the far post following skipper Rob Milsom’s deep cross.

Milsom then converted a 28th-minute penalty after Samson Tovide was sent off for handling Isaac Olaofe’s effort on the goal line.

Sutton sealed victory in the 61st minute through Ben Goodliffe, whose glancing header from Milsom’s free-kick into the area flew in.

Gray said: “It wasn’t a great start from us but we got the job done.

“I’ve seen it so many times from this group of players to respond like that and give us a spark.

“It was a great goal to get us back into the game and get us back onto the front foot and then we got the penalty, which we capitalised on.

“We were pleased to get the equaliser and it was important to get the third.

“It’s another three points towards our target of 50 points and I’m really pleased to be sitting on 23 points, just a third of the way into the season.

“That’s a great start for the club but that’s all it is, a start. We want to get 50 points on the board as soon as we can.

“After that we’ll see how many games we have left and let’s see what happens.”

Colchester head coach Hayden Mullins admitted it was a difficult night for the hosts.

He said: “It’s a tough one to take. It felt like after we scored, a lot of the decisions went against us.

“It was huge to play that length of time with 10 men. We started the game so well and as an away team, it’s the perfect thing that you want to happen.

“You’re away from home, you get back in the game and then you get a penalty and your opponents are down to 10 men.

“The ref said to me that it was a harsh red card and was almost apologising but that it was the letter of the law because it hit Samson’s hand in the box.

“I thought the boys’ response to going down to 10 men was very good.

“I thought we showed a lot of character and we spoke at half-time about trying to take our chances, because it might go down to the wire.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal