Mark Bonner proud of patched-up Cambridge after draw at Doncaster

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner expressed his pride after his patched up team earned a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Doncaster.

Injuries and suspensions forced Bonner into six changes for the trip to the Keepmoat including handing a debut to emergency loan signing Tomas Holy.

Cambridge led through an early own goal from Dan Gardner and defended well to frustrate Doncaster until Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith cracked in an equaliser from 30 yards in the second half.

“I’m proud as punch,” Bonner said. “We’ve taken a big step forward from where we were at 5pm on Saturday. We’ve come into a game with a mixed and matched side with a lot of players out.

“I didn’t think I’d ever make that many changes from one league game to the next and I haven’t done in 18 months.

“It’s slightly frustrating because when you’re one up you know you’re going to spend a long time without the ball but the goal wasn’t under huge threat.

“It took a wonderful goal for them to get back into the game but on the weight of pressure, they probably deserved it.

“It was a tough night. All in all the lads are disappointed because they want the three points and we need a few wins on the board.

“But I told them earlier in the day if they gave me what I asked for, I’d be delighted whatever the outcome.

“It’s important that we haven’t lost back-to-back games this season and that’s a record we want to keep.”

Doncaster manager Richie Wellens was pleased with the patience and persistence of his side as they pushed for a way back into the game.

And he believes Rovers did enough to take the win.

Wellens said: “It was difficult because we conceded a bad goal early on against a team that had made a lot of changes with fresh legs and just set up to defend.

“It’s the worst case scenario when you’re against a team in 4-5-1 and not really moving out of spaces.

“But I thought we were really good again.

“I thought we could have played a bit quicker at times but I think we should have won the game.

“I thought we would have gone on to win it after the equaliser and it would have been a travesty if we had lost it.

“The easiest thing is to get impatient, go long and the game becomes a bit bitty.

“Our reaction was good, we kept the ball, we were patient and we created chances.

“I thought it was another really positive performance and we are starting to see a real identity in our team.”