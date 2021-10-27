Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle fan who collapsed during Tottenham game is discharged from hospital

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 7:47 pm
Medical personnel are called to assist a fan in the stands (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Medical personnel are called to assist a fan in the stands (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Newcastle fan who collapsed on the terraces during the club’s Premier League match against Tottenham was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Medics in the crowd rushed to help the elderly supporter, later named as Alan Smith, after he suffered a cardiac arrest at St. James’ Park on October 17.

Players from both Newcastle and Spurs were praised for alerting referee Andre Marriner, who stopped the game.

That allowed a defibrillator to be used after Accident and Emergency consultant Dr Tom Prichard – a fan close by – had performed CPR and used the defibrillator before paramedics arrived.

In a statement from Newcastle which provided an update on the fan, it was revealed he is targeting a return to St. James’ Park for either the visit of Norwich on November 30 or the clash with Burnley on December 4.

Smith required four stents to be inserted to aid his recovery, with son Paul describing the medical staff as “amazing” during his father’s stay at the city’s Freeman Hospital.

The Magpies supporter was released on Tuesday and will now spend the next two to four weeks building up his strength at home.

A statement on Newcastle’s website read: “He is looking forward to seeing family and friends over the next few days and sends his appreciation to everyone who has wished him well.

“His local Constitutional and Unionist Club in Forest Hall, of which Mr Smith is president, will be launching a fundraising event from November 13 to purchase a defibrillator, having seen how important they can be.”

