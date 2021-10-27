Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County end drought in style by putting five past Dundee

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 9:57 pm
Regan Charles-Cook bagged a brace in Ross County’s rout (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Regan Charles-Cook bagged a brace in Ross County’s rout (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County finally secured their first cinch Premiership win of the season with a stunning 5-0 victory at Dundee.

The struggling Staggies had lost their previous four games in a row but left the home side shell-shocked, hitting four first-half goals through Harry Clarke, Ross Callachan, Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook.

Charles-Cook added a second after the break as the visitors moved to within one point of their opponents after 11 league games.

Dundee tested Ashley Maynard-Brewer in the 15th minute as Charlie Adam struck a low 30-yard shot that the Staggies goalkeeper kept out with a stunning one-handed stop.

Ross County opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Clarke set off on a run down the right before cutting into the Dundee box and hitting a superb shot with the outside of his foot that flew high past Adam Legzdins.

Dundee then had a big let-off when Charles-Cook fired over when he probably should have at least tested Legzdins.

But County then put the game to bed with three goals in 14 minutes.

First Legzdins’ attempted clearance hit Jordan White and the ball fell to Callachan to slot home in the 27th minute.

The Staggies added a third seven minutes later. Hungbo lined up to take a free-kick 35 yards out on the right and with everyone expecting a cross into the box, he hit an unstoppable curler into the top corner past the despairing dive of Legzdins.

Then, four minutes before the break, a Callachan shot was saved by Legzdins but the ball fell to Connor Randall who cut it back for Charles-Cook to tap home.

Not surprisingly, a barrage of boos rang out from the Dundee fans as the half came to a close.

The home side huffed and puffed at the start of the second period but there were few signs that they could force their way back into the contest.

Instead, it was County who looked more likely to add to their commanding lead – and they did so in the 71st minute. Clarke burst down the right once more before cutting the ball back to Charles-Cook who slotted low past Legzdins.

