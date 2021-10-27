Livingston hold Dundee United after Ben Williamson red card

Livingston battled to a well-earned 1-1 draw against Dundee United despite having to play the entire second half with 10 men.

On-loan Rangers forward Ben Williamson was shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage-time after catching Declan Glass’ shin.

The Lions went in front in the 37th minute through Jack Fitzwater before United levelled five minutes later through Peter Pawlett.

Both sets of fans observed a minute’s silence following the death of ex-Rangers boss Walter Smith – a former United player, assistant manager and director, before the game.

United, buoyed by the confidence built up over a three-game winning run, started well and created the first chance inside the first minute.

Some nice one-touch football led to Scott McMann finding space on the left flank and his low cross fell to Pawlett at the front post but the winger shot wide.

The Lions had to absorb further pressure but gradually settled into the match.

Bruce Anderson found himself in space inside the area from a Nicky Devlin cross but his effort was blocked by Charlie Mulgrew.

The home side were next to threaten in the 23rd minute when Williamson fired a half-volley just over from 20 yards after picking up a loose ball from Odin Bailey’s cross.

The match then burst into life in the 37th minute when Livingston stormed ahead. Fitzwater met Bailey’s corner and powered a header past Benjamin Siegrist at the front post.

But United levelled five minutes later following a great move that carved open the Lions rearguard. McMann fed Ilmari Niskanen in the box and the Finn’s square pass was swept into the gaping net by Pawlett.

Livingston were then reduced to 10 men when Williamson was shown a straight red card for going in high on Glass.

David Martindale did not agree with that decision and the Livingston manager was also dismissed from the dugout by referee Colin Steven.

Livingston brought on Cristian Montano for Anderson at the break and the home side made it clear that they were happy to settle for a point with 10 men.

United found it difficult to break down Livingston, and at the other end Martindale’s side threatened when Devlin flashed a low pass across the six-yard box.

Lions goalkeeper Max Stryjek then pushed a Mulgrew drive over before keeping out a Maxime Biamou effort from close range.