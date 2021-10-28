Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Anscombe handed fly-half start as Wales take on New Zealand

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 12:19 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 12:45 pm
Gareth Anscombe had a very long spell out with a knee injury (Paul Harding)
Gareth Anscombe will make his first Wales appearance for more than two years in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand.

The Ospreys fly-half, who was born in New Zealand and qualifies for Wales via his mother, suffered a major knee injury during Wales’ World Cup warm-up game against England in August 2019.

But he has won head coach Wayne Pivac’s vote for the number 10 shirt in a line-up that sees 21-year-old Dragons flanker Taine Basham handed a first international start, while Scarlets backs Johnny McNicholl and Johnny Williams also feature.

England v Wales – International Friendly – Twickenham Stadium
Gareth Anscombe receives treatment after being hurt in Wales’ 2019 clash against England (Adam Davy/PA)

Anscombe, who has won 27 caps, returned to action last month and has started three Ospreys matches in the United Rugby Championship.

With the Principality Stadium clash falling outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, Wales are minus England-based players like Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit because they are not released by their clubs.

A number of key personnel are absent through injuries, with British and Irish Lions stars such as George North, Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric all currently sidelined, while centre Willis Halaholo is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and Liam Williams is recovering from appendix surgery.

Basham packs down in an all-Dragons back-row alongside Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright, Adam Beard partners captain Alun Wyn Jones at lock and Tomos Williams is Anscombe’s half-back partner.

Jones, who has also played in 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions, wins his 149th Wales cap to overtake former New Zealand skipper Richie McCaw’s total for one country.

Bath v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – Recreation Ground
Cardiff’s former Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland is back in Wales’ match-day 23 (Steve Paston/PA)

On the bench, meanwhile, Cardiff’s former Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland is called up after a Wales absence of four years.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, losing 31 successive games, with 16 of those defeats being in Cardiff.

And they have another Herculean task on their hands before continuing the Autumn Nations Series next month against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Pivac said: “The focus for this group has been two weeks of training, they have worked really, really hard and it has galvanised them.

“We’ve been low on numbers this week, so it hasn’t been the normal preparation in terms of exact numbers to train against each other, so that has been a challenge.

“The guys are really excited, but they know it’s a big task at hand.

“The reality is we are two years away from a Rugby World Cup, and we are building towards that. We’ve got a Six Nations around the corner to defend, and try to win that tournament again.

“Every young Welsh player when they are growing up wants to play at the Principality in front of 75,000, and if you ask them who they want to play against, New Zealand would be one of the top couple of sides they would choose.

Elliot Dee file photo
Wales and Dragons hooker Elliot Dee (David Davies/PA)

“To win a World Cup, you have to play against teams like New Zealand at some stage in the tournament, and you have to win those games.

“It’s going to be a great experience for those guys who haven’t played a lot of Test rugby, and they will certainly know they have been in a match afterwards.”

The Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile, said that Dragons hooker Elliot Dee has been released from the Wales squad due to a neck injury he sustained against the Stormers a fortnight ago.

Cardiff hooker Kirby Myhill has linked up with the squad at their training camp and is on the bench to face the All Blacks.

