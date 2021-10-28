Levi Colwill available again for Huddersfield’s clash with Millwall

Huddersfield will have Levi Colwill available again when they host Millwall.

The teenage defender, on loan from Chelsea, missed the defeat at Bournemouth as he served a one-match ban.

Ryan Schofield remains sidelined and is currently still restricted to gym work but a return to light training is expected soon.

Jordan Rhodes, Pipa and Aaron Rowe remain long-term injury absentees for the Terriers.

Millwall’s George Evans will miss the trip and could be out until the international break.

The 26-year-old, who started against Stoke despite having a broken bone in his hand, was forced off early in the second half of the Lions’ 2-1 win with a calf strain.

Mason Bennett (knee) remains a doubt after missing that match with the knock he sustained in the victory at Sheffield United.

Millwall have won four of their last five Championship games and are looking to record three successive league victories for the first time since April.