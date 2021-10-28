Paul Smyth set to miss out again as Leyton Orient take on Hartlepool

Leyton Orient are once again expected to be without striker Paul Smyth for the home clash with Hartlepool.

The Northern Ireland international has endured a stop-start season so far following a succession of niggling injuries and is now struggling with a hamstring problem.

Summer signings Callum Reilly and Adam Thompson are closing in on returns but this game is likely to come too soon.

The O’s will hope to get back to winning ways having drawn five of their last six League Two matches.

Hartlepool will be without Neill Byrne and have a doubt over fellow defender Jamie Sterry.

Centre-half Byrne was booked for the fifth time this season in last weekend’s thrilling win over Harrogate, with Gary Liddle expected to come in.

Full-back Sterry was forced off in the first half of the 3-2 win with an unspecified knock and will be monitored. Reagan Ogle is his likely replacement.

Goalkeeper Ben Killip missed a league game for the first time this season as he nursed a quad injury, with Jonathan Mitchell taking his place. Killip will be assessed, but Pools brought in youngster Patrick Boyes this week and he could take a place on the bench.