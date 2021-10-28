Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoke waiting on Joe Allen ahead of clash with Millwall

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 2:25 pm
Stoke midfielder Joe Allen will have his foot injury assessed (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stoke will check on midfielder Joe Allen ahead of resuming their Championship campaign against managerless Cardiff.

The Wales international missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford on Wednesday night after needing stitches in a foot wound following the league loss to Millwall.

Defender Tommy Smith was absent for both of those matches through illness and he will also be assessed.

James Chester, Mario Vrancic, Jacob Brown and Sam Surridge were all rested from the starting line-up against the Bees in the cup and all four could be restored to the team against Cardiff.

Under-23s boss Steve Morison will be in charge of the Bluebirds after Mick McCarthy left his position as manager following last weekend’s home defeat to Middlesbrough.

The 2-0 loss was an eighth straight defeat, during which time the team has scored only one goal.

Morison will check on the availability of Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Tom Sang, Sam Bowen and Joel Bagan – all of whom have been receiving treatment for knocks.

Skipper Sean Morrison could be an option for the temporary boss after he was on the substitutes bench for the last two games.

