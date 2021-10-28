Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northampton’s Sam Hoskins to miss game with Carlisle through suspension

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 2:51 pm
Sam Hoskins will miss Northampton’s clash with Carlisle (Nick Potts/PA)
Sam Hoskins will miss Northampton’s clash with Carlisle (Nick Potts/PA)

Sam Hoskins will miss Northampton’s League Two clash with Carlisle through suspension.

His absence forces Cobblers boss Jon Brady into changing his starting XI for the first time in five games.

Nicke Kabamba and Danny Rose are among the options to replace Hoskins as the Cobblers chase a fourth straight win and clean sheet.

Northampton remain without long-term absentees Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson, but Brady said this week that both were progressing well.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen is unlikely to make too many changes as he gets set to name the first starting line-up since he became manager on Tuesday.

Millen takes over a side without a win in eight league games, but with only two days of work on the training ground ahead of the trip to Northampton he said he would not look to change too much too soon.

Kelvin Mellor is closing in on a return from injury but Gime Toure has joined Aldershot on a short-term loan deal.

Keeper Magnus Norman (leg) remains sidelined, so Millen will have to choose between Burnley loanee Lukas Jensen and recent signing Mark Howard in goal.

