Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Offrande Zanzala set to make Barrow return

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 3:03 pm
Barrow’s Offrande Zanzala could return against Rochdale (Richard Sellers/PA)
Barrow’s Offrande Zanzala could return against Rochdale (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barrow forward Offrande Zanzala is expected to return for the League Two clash with Rochdale.

Zanzala missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Walsall through illness but has resumed training.

Fellow forward Luke James returned from a foot injury as a substitute last weekend, with Connor Brown also back from a groin problem as the treatment room cleared.

Jamie Devitt and Matt Platt have stepped up their recoveries while Tom Beadling and Mike Jones are back in training, but Dimitri Sea and Kgosi Ntlhe are still out.

Rochdale must check on the fitness of Matt Done, Josh Andrews and Stephen Dooley before making the trip north.

Done missed last weekend’s 3-2 win over Sutton, his third game out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Andrews and Dooley both had fitness tests before the fixture, with neither making the matchday squad.

Danny Cashman came off the bench to help Dale navigate a dramatic finish to the Sutton match and will hope for a starting opportunity this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal