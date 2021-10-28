Tom Huddlestone out as Hull host Coventry

Hull are missing Tom Huddlestone for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry.

The midfielder has been ruled out for up to six weeks with the hamstring injury sustained against Peterborough so Richie Smallwood will continue to deputise.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has been struggling with a calf problem and is subject to a fitness test.

“Ultimately, you don’t win games of football unless you keep clean sheets and score goals. At the minute, we’re struggling to do both,” said under-pressure boss Grant McCann.

Coventry forward Viktor Gyokeres is having his fitness closely monitored ahead of the trip to the MKM Stadium.

Gyokeres has been playing despite carrying an ankle injury and boss Mark Robins admits it is impacting his form.

“Viktor’s ankle injury has taken a bit of wind out of his sails but he tried to plough the furrow,” Robins said.

However, with Matty Godden back from suspension Coventry have options in the position.