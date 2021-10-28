George Lapslie suspended for Mansfield

George Lapslie will miss Mansfield’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Tranmere through suspension.

The attacking midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season in his side’s defeat to Exeter last weekend and serves a one-match ban.

Defender Richard Nartey (knee) remains absent, while midfielder Ryan Stirk is set to resume training next week as he recovers from an ankle problem.

Both George Copper and Elliott Hewitt could be available after recent lay-offs. James Perch is out for the the season with a fractured skull.

Josh Hawkes will be absent for Tranmere’s trip to the One Call Stadium.

The on-loan Sunderland midfielder suffered a hamstring problem in his side’s draw at Harrogate earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Scott Davies continues to be unavailable with a long-term Achilles injury.

Tranmere are ninth in the division, eight points adrift of leaders of Forest Green ahead of Saturday’s fixture.