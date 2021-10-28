Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England prop Ellis Genge welcomes chance to work with Richard Cockerill again

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 3:47 pm
Richard Cockerill, left, and Ellis Genge are working together again with England (Andrew Matthews/ Tim Goode/PA)
England prop Ellis Genge has welcomed the opportunity to resume working with the mentor who helped launch his career.

Next month Richard Cockerill will be involved in his first autumn as forwards coach after being recruited to provide assistance to Matt Proudfoot as part of Eddie Jones’ rebuilt management team.

Cockerill took Genge to Welford Road in 2016 when he was Leicester director of rugby and the loosehead prop has been a mainstay of the Tigers’ pack since, going on to be appointed club captain.

Ellis Genge (left) is hoping to convince Eddie Jones (right) that he should be England's first choice loosehead prop
“He’s a little bit different to when I had him at Leicester but the difference between club and international is that there’s a big jump in terms of how you conduct yourself,” Genge said.

“At Leicester he was there for 20-odd years so he was a very different character there to what he will be like here.

“He’s just working on building relationships now, but he’ll be a good operator when he gets his feet on the ground.

“I kept in touch with Cockers after he left Leicester. When he got the England job I text him to say congratulations.

Former England hooker Richard Cockerill famously stared down the Haka
“He was a big pillar in my career, he brought me into the Leicester environment and treated me so well. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be sat here now.”

England are preparing for the Autumn Nations Series that opens against Tonga on November 6 with a five-day training camp in Jersey.

To add variety to the training schedule, on Tuesday the squad were challenged to swim 700m out to sea while shepherding a paddle board in teams with the aim of improving their communication and challenging them physically.

“I’m not a very good swimmer so I almost opted out of it and said I don’t really fancy paddling a mile out to sea. But we’re all in it together and I’m surprised I made it back,” said Genge, whose team finished first.

Number eight Callum Chick said that Genge was offering advice on how to swim, but the loosehead prop replied: “The boys were getting tired and I was at the back and I could see when they’d stop swimming so I said ‘let’s change stroke’.

“Everyone was class. We did very well. We won by about 10 minutes, which is a lot. We were the heaviest group as well. It was class and I really enjoyed it.

“I’m a terrible swimmer so I was very pessimistic going into it but coming out the other end I got a big endorphin hit from winning so I guess there are no negatives to come from it.”

