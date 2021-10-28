Rotherham winger Mickel Miller an injury doubt for Sunderland visit

Rotherham have a concern over Mickel Miller for the visit of Sunderland.

The Millers winger is struggling with a foot injury and will be assessed ahead of the sold-out clash with the Black Cats.

Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) is still a couple of weeks away from fitness, as is Joe Mattock, while Angus MacDonald is making his way back from a long absence due to an unspecified issue.

There are no other selection concerns for boss Paul Warne, whose side are on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has some problems after their midweek Carabao Cup win at QPR.

Denver Hume suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday and limped off in the first half and he is a doubt, while Leon Dajaku also picked up a knock.

Johnson said three or four other players are also suffering from niggles, including Alex Pritchard (neck), and they will all be assessed ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.

Elliot Embleton is available for Sunderland after serving a three-match ban.