Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dillian Whyte rejects suggestions he ducked out of Otto Wallin bout

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 4:43 pm
Dillian Whyte, pictured, has rejected suggestions he is scared of Otto Wallin (Nick Potts/PA)
Dillian Whyte, pictured, has rejected suggestions he is scared of Otto Wallin (Nick Potts/PA)

Dillian Whyte is puzzled by the claim he was “scared” to fight Otto Wallin, pointing out his record proves he has not ducked a challenge over the course of his professional career.

The legitimacy of a shoulder injury sustained in training camp by Whyte has been called into question by Wallin following the cancellation of a heavyweight fight that was supposed to occur at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Muddying the waters is Whyte’s status as the WBC’s interim champion and a probable fight against full titleholder Tyson Fury happening in 2022, but the Londoner insisted he was devastated at the Wallin bout being called off.

Whyte was adamant that a CV including bouts against Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas and Derek Chisora show he is not a fighter to shirk taking on tough opposition.

He said: “People need to just put a bit of respect on my name and understand that I’ve fought Joshua, I’ve fought Rivas, I’ve been trying to fight Tyson Fury a couple of times, why would I be scared to fight Otto Wallin?

“People say ‘you pulled out because of Tyson Fury’, if that was the case I’d have pulled out three or four weeks ago. My training camp has cost me a lot of money so I’d have just pulled out early and saved all of this money.

“I’ve fought many times with injuries; I’ve fought with an injured shoulder before, a broken hand, broken ribs, but I’m at a stage in my career now where I have to use a bit more brain instead of just brawn.

“I’m disappointed, heartbroken, but it is what it is. I really wanted to smash Otto Wallin up, I think I could have knocked him out in the first six or seven rounds.”

This weekend’s bill is still going ahead, topped by Chantelle Cameron’s unification fight against Mary McGee, and ahead of the main press conference, Whyte came out alongside promoter Eddie Hearn to explain his actions.

Whyte is now looking at fully recovering and being ready for a title shot early next year – although he is wary of Fury, who reclaimed his WBC crown earlier this month in a punishing bout against Deontay Wilder.

Whyte added: “The Tyson Fury fight is a fight I wanted, it’s a fight I tried to get before, didn’t happen, and fortunately for me now it seems like it’s going to go ahead.

“But you can never bank on anything to do with Tyson Fury because he might decide ‘I’ve had enough, I don’t want to fight anymore’.

“He might decide he needs a longer rest, he’s had three hard fights with Deontay Wilder, we don’t know how much they’ve taken out of him, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal