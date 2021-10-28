Alan Browne back from suspension as Preston face Luton

Preston welcome back skipper Alan Browne for the visit of Luton.

Midfielder Browne missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool through suspension.

Josh Murphy will be out for a few weeks after injuring his ankle in training and Ched Evans remains on the sidelines.

Ali McCann and Sean Maguire are in contention after making their comebacks from injury against Liverpool.

Luton are set to be without Luke Berry.

The midfielder suffered a medial knee ligament injury in the win against Hull last week.

Defender Kal Naismith should return to the squad.

Naismith missed out against Hull through suspension after collecting five yellow cards.