Alan Browne back from suspension as Preston face Luton By Press Association October 28, 2021, 5:01 pm Alan Browne is back from a ban (Barrington Coombs/PA) Preston welcome back skipper Alan Browne for the visit of Luton. Midfielder Browne missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool through suspension. Josh Murphy will be out for a few weeks after injuring his ankle in training and Ched Evans remains on the sidelines. Ali McCann and Sean Maguire are in contention after making their comebacks from injury against Liverpool. Luton are set to be without Luke Berry. The midfielder suffered a medial knee ligament injury in the win against Hull last week. Defender Kal Naismith should return to the squad. Naismith missed out against Hull through suspension after collecting five yellow cards. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Preston welcome back Ali McCann while James Milner misses out for Liverpool Kal Naismith misses out for Luton against Hull through suspension Emil Riis nets the winner as Preston come from a goal down to defeat Coventry Preston forward Sean Maguire could return from injury against Coventry