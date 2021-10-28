Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Baldock and Jason Knight could return for Derby against Blackburn

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 5:15 pm
Sam Baldock could be back in the Derby squad against Blackburn on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sam Baldock could be back in the Derby squad against Blackburn on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby hope to have Sam Baldock and Jason Knight back in contention when they host Blackburn.

Baldock has missed the last two matches with a nose problem and while that issue has now cleared up, the forward is nursing a slight hamstring injury.

Midfielder Knight suffered a thigh injury in the latter stages of the 2-2 draw against Luton, which then ruled him out of the 1-1 draw at Coventry last weekend.

Left-back Craig Forsyth will rejoin the squad after missing the last three games through illness, although goalkeeper Ryan Allsop (illness) remains out.

Blackburn need to assess defensive trio Daniel Ayala, Ryan Nyambe and Harry Pickering.

Pickering was absent from the home win over Reading after the left-back sustained a calf injury during the defeat at QPR.

Rovers’ defensive injury woes were further compounded against the Royals as both Ayala (calf) and Nyambe (hamstring) were forced off.

With Hayden Carter (foot) and Tyler Magloire (family issue) unavailable on Saturday, and Scott Wharton (Achilles) a long-term absentee, Jan Paul van Hecke is boss Tony Mowbray’s only cover in defence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal