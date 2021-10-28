Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mustapha Carayol available to Gillingham for Accrington clash

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 5:25 pm
Mustapha Carayol is back for Gillingham (Simon Cooper/PA)
Mustapha Carayol is back for Gillingham (Simon Cooper/PA)

Gillingham can welcome back Mustapha Carayol for the visit of Accrington.

Carayol sat out the 2-2 draw at Bolton last week through injury but returned as a substitute in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to West Ham on Tuesday.

Daniel Phillips and David Tutonda are expected to be sidelined until Christmas.

Alex MacDonald will also be out for at least a month.

Accrington midfielder Joe Pritchard has been dealt another injury blow.

Pritchard made his comeback from an ankle injury for the Under-23s this week but pulled up with a hamstring problem.

Stanley are awaiting the results of a scan to discover the extent of the injury.

Joel Mumbongo, Harvey Rodgers and Joe Hardy are set to miss out again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]