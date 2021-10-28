Paul Digby back in contention for Cambridge against AFC Wimbledon

Cambridge’s Paul Digby is available for the visit of AFC Wimbledon after serving a one-game ban.

Digby was suspended for the midweek draw at Doncaster after picking up his sixth yellow card of the season against Shrewsbury.

Adam May is suspended after his red card against Shrewsbury but Wes Hoolahan is available after missing the Doncaster game.

Tomas Holy, who was signed on an emergency loan from Ipswich and made his debut at the Keepmoat Stadium, is set to continue in goal.

AFC Wimbledon defender Paul Kalambayi is set to be out for up to three months with a serious knee injury.

Kalambayi suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Wigan.

The 22-year-old had started the game alongside Ben Heneghan following Will Nightingale’s ankle and knee injuries, but will now be sidelined for around as long as Nightingale.

Dan Csoka and Darius Charles could step into the breach after both played 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy loss to Crystal Palace Under-21s in midweek, while striker Ollie Palmer could return to full training in the coming days.