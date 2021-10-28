Connor Hall returns from injury as Harrogate host Bristol Rovers

Harrogate defender Connor Hall could return for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Bristol Rovers.

Hall missed the last two games through injury but he is poised to be restored at centre-back.

Midfielder Alex Pattison missed the 3-2 defeat to Hartlepool last Saturday because of injury and could also recover in time to face Rovers.

Defender Rory McArdle remains a long-term absentee.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has no fresh injuries to contend with ahead of the trip north.

Midfielder Sam Finley is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card in the 3-1 defeat by Newport.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw and defender Trevor Clarke are being monitored for minor knocks but should be available.

“We’ll have a team capable of going and competing with Harrogate, who are on a good run,” Barton said.