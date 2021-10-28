Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

All Blacks coach Ian Foster plays down significance of Wales’ raft of absentees

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 8:25 pm
New Zealand coach Ian Foster is preparing to face Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)
New Zealand coach Ian Foster is preparing to face Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

New Zealand coach Ian Foster believes Wales’ selection issues have been “blown up a little bit” and had no interest in assuaging pessimism surrounding Saturday’s showdown in Cardiff.

The All Blacks have won the past 31 encounters between the countries and look well placed to extend that record due to the home side missing a host of key players.

British and Irish Lions forward Ken Owens was a late withdrawal for Wayne Pivac’s men, joining the likes of George North, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Willis Halaholo and Liam Williams on the sidelines.

With the fixture falling outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, the depleted Six Nations champions are also missing Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit as they have not been released by their England-based clubs.

However, Foster played down the significance of the opposition’s raft of absentees.

“They are Six Nations champions, you don’t do that by not having depth,” said the 56-year-old.

“They’ve clearly got a few players that haven’t been released from clubs but that was always going to happen, so it’s not like that’s a surprise.

“A few of the media are focusing on that two or three days before the Test but look it’s nothing new.

“It wouldn’t be a Test week up here without people knocking the game.

“It’s a game that both countries wanted, it’s been in the schedule for a long, long time, everyone’s had plenty of time to plan and get ready for it.

“When you’re looking at teams missing players when some of them are through injury, it’s regardless of which window it’s in – injured players can’t play. I think the numbers have been blown up a little bit, to be honest.

“I find it very hard to cheer up pessimists, so I won’t try and change their mind.

“All I know is it’s a Test match, All Blacks versus Wales. If some people want to not like it, I guess that’s their choice.”

Foster has made a number of alterations to the team which demolished the United States 104-14 last weekend.

Fly-half Beauden Barrett will win his 100th cap, while centre Anton Lienert-Brown, lock Brodie Retallick and back-row forward Ardie Savea are among those returning as starters.

Speaking of two-time world player of the year Barrett, Foster said: “He’s just a quality person.

“The thing I love about him is that he prepares the team first and then himself. He’s very selfless.

“On the field, he’s got that sense of adventure and he’s his own style of 10.

“He can do the stuff that teams do but he’s also got the ability to add a bit of flavour to it as well with his running game and his speed. He’s massively influential in our camp.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal