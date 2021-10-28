Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Femi Azeez expected to miss Reading’s home clash with Bournemouth

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 8:59 pm
Reading could be without up to 10 players, including Femi Azeez (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Reading face question marks over the fitness of a number of players ahead of the visit of table-topping Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Femi Azeez sustained a hamstring problem during the Royals’ 2-0 defeat at Blackburn last weekend and is expected to miss out.

Tom Holmes and Felipe Araruna both played for the Under-23s against Southampton on Monday, but it remains to be seen whether the pair will be fully fit in time for the weekend.

It was Araruna’s first outing for more than 12 months following a serious knee injury, while Holmes has been among the substitutes for Reading’s last two matches after recovering from an ankle problem.

Scott Parker could have Lewis Cook available for the first time this season.

Cook has not featured since suffering a serious knee injury in March and had to undergo an operation to repair the ACL.

However Junior Stanislas is set to miss out with a recurrence of his hamstring problem.

The 31-year-old came off the bench against Bristol City and Huddersfield after a previous problem, but Parker has been cautious over his return.

