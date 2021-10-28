Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wayne Pivac trying to overlook history ahead of Wales’ clash with the All Blacks

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 10:03 pm
Wayne Pivac’s Wales take on New Zealand on Saturday (David Davies/PA)
Wayne Pivac’s Wales take on New Zealand on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac accepts that “history speaks volumes” ahead of his Six Nations champions tackling New Zealand on Saturday.

The All Blacks are unbeaten against Wales since 1953, winning 31 successive Tests, including 16 in Cardiff.

A sold-out Principality Stadium – Wales’ first home capacity crowd since February last year – will host the latest instalment.

And it could be a tough evening for Wales, given that their list of playing absentees runs comfortably into double figures and includes British and Irish Lions like Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

On top of that, Wales also saw New Zealand-born centre Willis Halaholo test positive for Covid-19 this week, meaning 10 days’ isolation away from the training camp.

“Everyone looks at history as you can pull out stats like it being 68 years of defeat,” New Zealander Pivac said.

“History speaks volumes. They are a very good rugby nation and have proved that time and again.

“What we do internally is look at 15 rugby players with a referee in the middle.

“We have got to make sure we bring physicality, we are smart in how we approach the game and our game-management is good, so it gives us every chance to get the win everyone would love to see.

“It is an opportunity to go out there and put on a good performance. 75,000 people have been starved of this, so we’ve got a job to do to make it a great occasion.

“Having been at the Principality, it is easily for me the best ground in the world with the best atmosphere, so it’s a special place.

“I’ve been here seven years now and, honestly, it feels like home. I’ve not seen my family for two years now, and I know they will be supporting and watching.

“In the role I am doing, there are a lot of friends and family and others around the globe who are supporting Wales now. We just want to do well for the people of Wales, and those who are supporting us.”

Pivac, meanwhile, confirmed that New Zealand-born Halaholo would have been involved against the All Blacks had he not tested positive for Covid.

Wales v Canada – Summer Series 2021 – Principality Stadium
Wales centre Willis Halaholo has tested positive for Covid-19 (David Davies/PA)

“It was unfortunate for Willis,” Pivac added. “He would have been involved in this match.

“He is devastated, obviously, and we feel for him, but now we have got to refocus and look forward to the day we have ahead of us.

“Protocols are in place and we are tested every day at the moment. This morning, all the boys had PCR tests and lateral flows and everybody has come back negative.

“We are doing everything we can, have all the normal reminders, and we have our Covid police on board who are at us all the time to make sure we are doing everything we can to be free of Covid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal