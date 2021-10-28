Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Hanlon knows Hibernian need major improvement

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 10:33 pm
Paul Hanlon is desperate for a win (Alan Rennie/PA)
Paul Hanlon admits struggling Hibernian need to raise their game significantly if they are to snap out of their wretched run of form.

The Easter Road side have lost four games on the trot to Rangers, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Celtic.

Although three of those sides are currently in the top four of the cinch Premiership, captain Hanlon made no attempt to sugar-coat the situation.

He said: “We are on this disappointing run and on top of the results it is not as if we are playing well. We aren’t playing well and we are getting beat, and it is up to us to put that right.

“We are conceding soft goals and not putting performances together at the minute and we are being punished.

“It is a tight league this year and every game is competitive so we have to look at ourselves and our performances. It is up to us to give the gaffer a bit back because we are not doing enough for him at the minute.”

Hibs were 3-0 down within half an hour as they crashed to a 3-1 defeat at home to Celtic on Wednesday.

Hanlon said: “When you play a team like Celtic, if you perform like we did then you are going to get punished.

“They have probably come away thinking that they played well but we know that we contributed a lot to their goals in that first half.”

Hibs improved after the break and Hanlon is hoping they can take the positives from their second-half display into Saturday’s trip to Ross County, who are buoyed by their 5-0 win at Dundee in midweek.

The skipper said: “If we had played in the second half the way we did in the first half, then it might have been a case of ‘where do we go from here?’ But I think there were positives to take from the second half.

“It is now up to us as players to get out there on Saturday and put everything right because we are not performing well enough at the minute, for the fans, the club, the manager. It is on us as players to go out and put on a performance.

“It gets to that stage when you lose a few games in a row, you just want to win, any kind of win. We will try to do it in a good way, with a bit of style, but, realistically, all that matters is that we go up to Ross County and win.”

