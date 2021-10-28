QPR pair Sam Field and Lee Wallace unlikely to face Forest

Sam Field and Lee Wallace are unlikely to be fit in time for QPR’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Friday.

The pair have been out long-term with knee and hamstring injuries respectively and, while they have stepped up their training and Field played 45 minutes in an under-23 game in midweek, boss Mark Warburton is eyeing next Saturday’s clash with Blackpool as the earliest date for them to return.

Stefan Johansen was rested for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Sunderland and will hope to return to the starting line-up in midfield.

Striker Charlie Austin had a goal controversially disallowed in that game as Rangers went out on penalties and may hope his efforts have also put him in contention.

Forest defender Loic Mbe Soh is closing on a return from a thigh injury but the game will come too soon.

Manager Steve Cooper said Mbe Soh is “making good progress” but he has yet to resume ball work in training.

Loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) is still rehabilitating with parent club Arsenal and has not even met his new boss Cooper, so is some way from a return.

Rodrigo Ely’s debut continues to be delayed by a succession of injuries, most recently an ankle knock, while Cooper has pledged not to rush summer signings Mohamed Drager and Braian Ojeda into the line-up.