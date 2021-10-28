Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Real Sociedad go top of LaLiga with victory over Celta Vigo

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 11:07 pm
Real Sociedad are at the top of LaLiga after beating Celta Vigo (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Sociedad moved to the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo.

Sociedad have been the surprise package of the season and extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, moving three points ahead of Real Madrid – who have a game in hand – at the summit.

Having survived an onslaught from Celta in the first half, Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the visitors nine minutes after the restart when he tapped into an empty net.

Aritz Elustondo made the game safe 11 minutes from time when he headed home from a corner.

A dramatic night saw reigning champions Atletico Madrid drop more points in a 2-2 draw with Levante.

Diego Simeone’s men looked to be heading for three points after Matheus Cunha’s 76th-minute strike had restored their lead. Antoine Griezmann’s early strike had been cancelled out by Enis Bardhi’s 37th-minute penalty.

Simeone was sent to the stands and then another Bardhi penalty in the 90th minute earned the hosts a point as they ended the game with 10 men after Rober Pier received two yellow cards in nine minutes of injury time.

Granada scored in the seventh minute of time added on to earn a 1-1 draw with Getafe as Jorge Molina struck cancelled out Enes Unal’s first-half opener.

Lorenzo Insigne scored twice from the spot as Napoli returned to the top of Serie A with a 3-0 win over Bologna.

Gli Azzurri saw their perfect start to the league campaign end with a 0-0 draw against Roma at the weekend, but they returned to winning ways in style.

Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then Insigne got his first of the evening from the spot four minutes before the break.

His second came in the 62nd minute as Napoli made it nine wins from their opening 10 games.

