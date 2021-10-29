Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watford defender Danny Rose available for Southampton visit after calf injury

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 10:01 am
Danny Rose is back in training (Tess Derry/PA)
Watford can welcome back Danny Rose for the visit of Southampton.

Rose has recovered from the minor calf injury that saw him miss the trip to Everton, but fellow full-back Kiko Femenia remains a doubt with a hip problem.

The Hornets will be without forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Southampton will be without Armando Broja due to an ankle issue.

James Ward-Prowse returns from a three-game suspension while Mohamed Elyounoussi is set to recover from minor hand surgery in time.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said a number of players who played in the Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea in midweek picked up knocks and will be assessed.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Elliot, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina, Rose, Gosling, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Tufan, Sissoko, Sema, Sarr, Pedro, King, Fletcher, Hernandez.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Lyanco, Perraud, Salisu, Valery, Armstrong, Redmond, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Long, Lewis, Livramento, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Romeu, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Adams.

