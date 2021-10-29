Newport to assess injured Matt Dolan ahead of Stevenage clash

Newport will check on skipper Matt Dolan ahead of the visit of Stevenage.

Dolan went off injured just 15 minutes into last weekend’s 3-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

County can welcome back Ed Upson and Ryan Haynes from suspension.

Both were sent off during the 2-2 draw with Carlisle last Tuesday.

Adam Smith is set to keep his place in goal for Stevenage.

The former Northampton and Bristol Rovers keeper joined on a short-term deal last weekend and went straight into the side for the goalless draw against Leyton Orient.

Smith’s fine display means West Ham loanee Joseph Anang will be on the bench again.

Scott Cuthbert, Chris Lines and Brad Barry returned from injury against Orient and should be involved again.