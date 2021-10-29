Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Flynn Downes fitness boost for Swansea ahead of Peterborough clash

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 11:21 am
Swansea’s Flynn Downes will return for the visit of Peterborough (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Swansea’s Flynn Downes will return for the visit of Peterborough (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Swansea will welcome midfielder Flynn Downes back into the squad for their clash against Peterborough on Saturday.

The 22-year-old missed last week’s visit to Birmingham after he was replaced at half-time during the 2-1 win over West Brom just three days prior due to a tight hamstring.

Swans boss Russell Martin confirmed “everyone is fit” ahead of the fixture.

The hosts will be looking to continue their strong form at home and could make it six league games without defeat if they get a positive result at The Swansea.com Stadium.

Peterborough have Jonson Clarke-Harris back in the side after serving a four-match ban.

The 27-year-old was given a suspension for historical abusive tweets but will return this weekend.

Kwame Poku is also back in contention after suffering from a knee problem which has seen his minutes limited through the early stages of the season.

Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones and Jack Marriott will remain on the sidelines due to injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal