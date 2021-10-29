Flynn Downes fitness boost for Swansea ahead of Peterborough clash

Swansea will welcome midfielder Flynn Downes back into the squad for their clash against Peterborough on Saturday.

The 22-year-old missed last week’s visit to Birmingham after he was replaced at half-time during the 2-1 win over West Brom just three days prior due to a tight hamstring.

Swans boss Russell Martin confirmed “everyone is fit” ahead of the fixture.

The hosts will be looking to continue their strong form at home and could make it six league games without defeat if they get a positive result at The Swansea.com Stadium.

Peterborough have Jonson Clarke-Harris back in the side after serving a four-match ban.

The 27-year-old was given a suspension for historical abusive tweets but will return this weekend.

Kwame Poku is also back in contention after suffering from a knee problem which has seen his minutes limited through the early stages of the season.

Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones and Jack Marriott will remain on the sidelines due to injury.