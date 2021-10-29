Anfernee Dijksteel remains on sidelines as Middlesbrough host Birmingham

Middlesbrough are still expected to be without Anfernee Dijksteel when they face Birmingham this weekend.

The defender has not featured for Boro since coming off against Blackpool last month.

Manager Neil Warnock is also without Dael Fry, Grant Hall and Marc Bola, who are all out through injury.

Warnock told the club website that Djiksteel is “the nearest one to coming back” but the Birmingham game is expected to be too soon.

Jeremie Bela could return for Birmingham’s trip to the Riverside Stadium.

Bela has missed the past two matches after he injured his ankle ahead of the goalless draw at Huddersfield on October 20.

Maxime Colin (Achilles) remains sidelined, while Ivan Sunjic has been absent from training this week and is a doubt.

Birmingham ended a five-match goalless streak with a 2-1 victory against Swansea last weekend.