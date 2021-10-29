Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Holt puts Livingston’s return to form down to ‘discipline and grittiness’

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 11:41 am
Jason Holt has been buoyed by Livingston’s recent form upturn (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Jason Holt feels Livingston have rediscovered the resilience that has served them so well in recent seasons.

The Lions lost six of their opening eight cinch Premiership matches but have taken seven points from three games since returning after the October international break.

Midfielder Holt is buoyed by the team’s upturn in form and believes they are now looking more like the Livingston side renowned for making life difficult for opponents in their previous three campaigns in the top flight.

He said: “It’s good to get a wee bit of momentum after a slow start to the season. I think we’ve brought a wee bit more discipline and grittiness to the table in our recent games and that’s made a difference to our results.

“Livingston performances in recent years have been built on hard work, determination and discipline, so getting those elements back has definitely helped us.

“Winning games of football and picking up positive results always makes a difference in the dressing-room, so there has been a positive feeling around the place the last few weeks since we’ve picked up a few decent results so we just want to continue that.”

Livingston’s resolve will be tested on Saturday when they visit a Celtic side who have won their last five games in all competitions. The Lions were the last Scottish side to defeat Ange Postecoglou’s team back in September.

Holt is braced for a formidable test.

He said: “We know it’s going to be a tough game but we’ll be prepared and we’re going there off the back of a few good results, so we’re going with a bit of confidence and we’re looking forward to it.

“By all accounts Celtic were really good against Hibs on Wednesday, especially in the first half. From seeing their games recently, you can see they are growing as a team.

“It’s going to be difficult so we need to make sure we stay in the game as long as we can, and then when we go forward we have to pose a threat. We’ll need to be disciplined off the ball and take our opportunities when they come along.”

